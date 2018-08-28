Search

Do you have what it takes to be a knight at Norwich Castle?

PUBLISHED: 11:59 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 03 January 2019

Archant

Budding knights are invited to join the exclusive Knight Club at Norwich Castle to learn the tricks of the trade.

Norfolk County Council are offering 15 children the chance to join Knight Club which aims to give them the chance to discover the secrets of medieval arms and armour and learn the importance of chivalry and sportsmanship.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “Children will be able to have a go at medieval dancing, tournaments, games and competitions as well as taking part in a final demonstration to celebrate and show off their new skills.”

The opportunity starts on Saturday 12 January (10.15am- 12.30pm) and runs for six Saturdays. The cost is £60 per child and places must be booked in advance.

To book a place at Knight Club, contact Bookings Co-ordinator Tessa North, by calling 01603 493636 or emailing norwichcastle.bookings@norfolk.gov.uk

