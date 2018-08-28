Mystery surrounds death of Norwich woman found dead in homeless woodland camp

Kayla Terry who died in Train Wood. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police are to look again at the last days of a woman who was found dead in a homeless camp in woods in Norwich.

Police at Barker Street by Marriott's Way where Kayla Terry's body was found in January 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at Barker Street by Marriott's Way where Kayla Terry's body was found in January 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A “vacuum of evidence” yesterday delayed the inquest of Kayla Terry, with no news of what happened to her between being reported missing on January 15 and being found dead on a mattress on January 31.

Kayla, 31, of The Lathes, was found in a tent on Marriott’s Way, near to Bridge Street and Barker Street.

At an inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, a post mortem examination revealed the cause of death as mixed drug intoxication including heroin but it could not determine when she had died.

Her friend Robert Smith said in his statement, which was read out in court, that he had seen Kayla Terry on January 15 and they both had taken heroin in a green tent on Marriott’s Way, before he left her lying on a mattress.

Train Wood off Marriott's Way in Norwich. Photo: Archant Train Wood off Marriott's Way in Norwich. Photo: Archant

The tent was located in woodland known as Train Wood, an area reportedly used by homeless people to camp and take drugs.

Drug user Lewis Crawford said in his written statement that he had visited the tent on Sunday, January 28, to buy cannabis and that there had been a party.

He said he had met “a tall and well-built man” outside the homeless hostel Bishopbridge House before being led to the tent, although he never went inside.

Giving live evidence in court, detective sergeant Matthew Jenkins said police had no specific information about who was at the party or of Kayla Terry’s whereabouts during this time.

Kayla’s mother Diane Royal, who attended the inquest, requested for police to make further enquiries about the party to determine whether Kayla had been seen alive.

Ms Royal told the court she believed Kayla had died on January 15, as Kayla had money in her bank account on January 17 which she did not withdraw.

“I know my daughter, I know there’s a pattern she would’ve followed. I believe she died the day she went into that tent,” she said.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest for further enquiries to be made, but she told Kayla’s family that while there was a “vacuum” in the evidence that “sometimes there are no answers.”