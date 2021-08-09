Mental health charity on the lookout for new base

Published: 1:52 PM August 9, 2021

June Webb, founder of Norfolk Clubhouse, a mental health charity which is looking for a new space in the Thorpe Hamlet area - Credit: Contributed

A Norfolk mental health charity is seeking to expand by finding a space for members to develop their skills.

Norfolk Clubhouse, which was founded in June 2019 by June Webb, is run by members for members and relies on volunteer peer support, and with funding, several paid staff.

The charity provide a sustainable place for those 18 years and over, and living with mental health difficulties, with members being taught to develop purposeful lives in the community and to regain their wellbeing.

Mrs Webb said the charity was now looking for a community space which would help members learn aspects of office administration, and to learn skills such as marketing and social media.

June Webb, founder of Norfolk Clubhouse - Credit: Contributed

The charity is also hoping for a social space for members to meet and learn hospitality skills, as well as a space for volunteer chefs to run sessions.

You may also want to watch:

Having identified Thorpe Hamlet as an area for the new hub, the charity has spoken to people working and living in the area about their needs, as well as councillors.

Mrs Webb said: "We have no community base in the area, particularly for those living with unmet mental health needs. These include parents of children at school in the area.

"Existing provision for family support has been closed and moved online. We need somewhere for adults to be supported in their roles as carers, parents and workers as this supports the whole family.

"We work on a strengths-based model of coaching for social change, looking forward, not back and acknowledging the economic and social issues many face."

Norfolk Clubhouse has been operating online during the pandemic, and provides a women's group on Saturdays at 12.15pm, in addition to a Social Saturday afterwards. The charity also runs midweek meet-ups on Wednesdays at noon.

Mrs Webb continued: "Currently we are partnering with several organisations in Norwich who are interested in setting up a shared community hub. This is a work in progress."

Membership to Norfolk Clubhouse is free and members do not need a specific diagnosis to join.

Those interested should contact june@norfolk-clubhouse.org for an informal chat or complete a contact form at https://norfolk-clubhouse.org.