Here’s what the weather is going to be like on Christmas Day

21 December, 2018 - 14:39
What will the weather be like for this year's Christmas Day swims? Picture Archant.

Archant

Those hoping to see snow on Christmas Day are set to be disappointed as forecasters predict the big day will be dry and cloudy.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest is predicting a “dry day with quite a lot of mist and fog in the morning and the chance of frost first thing” for Norfolk and Waveney.

There will be the “odd bit of sunshine” and high temperatures of 8C.

It is a similar story for the rest of the UK but there is a chance of “light drizzly rain over hill” in the west of the country.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010. Snow was recorded at a weather station in Weybourne, north Norfolk.

A ‘cold weather calculator’ based on historical data supplied by the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre calculates a 12pc chance of a white Christmas in East Anglia.

This is 2pc up on the average year, which Weatherquest explained only has a 10pc chance of significant snow, but still means a festive flurry is slim odds.

However, when The Met Office definition of a White Christmas - a snowflake falling somewhere in the UK during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – is taken into account then this chance rises to just over 70pc each year.

