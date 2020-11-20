Young singer to appear alongside superstar on BBC One show

Norwich Cathedral chorister, Alice Platten, is among the five young singers that TV viewers will this weekend see compete in the first semi-final of this year’s BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: Norwich Catherdral Norwich Catherdral

A young Norfolk singer is set to appear alongside Katherine Jenkins on BBC One’s Young Chorister of the Year competition this weekend.

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is among the five young singers who TV viewers will this weekend see compete in the first semi-final of this year’s contest.

The 14-year-old is one of just 10 choristers across the country in the running for the coveted accolade after impressing judges with her audition performances of Ex Ore Innocentium by John Ireland and The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head.

The talented Norwich School pupil took part in the competition in September and will appear in the first of the semi-finals which is being broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, November 22, at 2.15pm.

The second semi-final will be broadcast on Sunday, November 29, at 12.20pm and the final will be shown on Sunday, December 6, at 1.15pm.

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith The Nave in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The competition is run jointly by BBC Radio 2 and Songs of Praise.

Alice, who enjoyed a masterclass with singing superstar and former chorister Katherine Jenkins as part of the semi-final, said: “It was such a wonderful experience to be able to take part in the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition and the coaching session with Katherine Jenkins was amazing.

“Being able to sing for the judges was quite nerve-wracking but it was a real honour to have their feedback.”

Ashley Grote, Norwich Cathedral’s master of music, said everyone at the cathedral was incredibly proud of Alice and her tremendous achievement.

Katherine Jenkins hosts the girls' semi-final of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: BBC One Katherine Jenkins hosts the girls' semi-final of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: BBC One

Alice, who is the daughter of Norwich Cathedral’s canon precentor, the Rev Canon Aidan Platten, has been a chorister at Norwich Cathedral for the last three years and previously sang in the choir of St Mark’s Hamilton Terrace in London.

Five girl choristers and five boy choristers nationwide will be taking part in the BBC Young Chorister of the Year semi-finals.

Three girls and three boys will then progress to the final where one young singer will be crowned BBC Young Chorister of the Year and one will be given the highly commended accolade.

The winner will appear on Songs of Praise and have the chance to take part in BBC radio recordings.