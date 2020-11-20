Search

Advanced search

Young singer to appear alongside superstar on BBC One show

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 20 November 2020

Norwich Cathedral chorister, Alice Platten, is among the five young singers that TV viewers will this weekend see compete in the first semi-final of this year’s BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: Norwich Catherdral

Norwich Cathedral chorister, Alice Platten, is among the five young singers that TV viewers will this weekend see compete in the first semi-final of this year’s BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: Norwich Catherdral

Norwich Catherdral

A young Norfolk singer is set to appear alongside Katherine Jenkins on BBC One’s Young Chorister of the Year competition this weekend.

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill SmithNorwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral chorister Alice Platten is among the five young singers who TV viewers will this weekend see compete in the first semi-final of this year’s contest.

The 14-year-old is one of just 10 choristers across the country in the running for the coveted accolade after impressing judges with her audition performances of Ex Ore Innocentium by John Ireland and The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head.

The talented Norwich School pupil took part in the competition in September and will appear in the first of the semi-finals which is being broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, November 22, at 2.15pm.

The second semi-final will be broadcast on Sunday, November 29, at 12.20pm and the final will be shown on Sunday, December 6, at 1.15pm.

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill SmithThe Nave in Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The competition is run jointly by BBC Radio 2 and Songs of Praise.

Alice, who enjoyed a masterclass with singing superstar and former chorister Katherine Jenkins as part of the semi-final, said: “It was such a wonderful experience to be able to take part in the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition and the coaching session with Katherine Jenkins was amazing.

“Being able to sing for the judges was quite nerve-wracking but it was a real honour to have their feedback.”

Ashley Grote, Norwich Cathedral’s master of music, said everyone at the cathedral was incredibly proud of Alice and her tremendous achievement.

Katherine Jenkins hosts the girls' semi-final of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: BBC OneKatherine Jenkins hosts the girls' semi-final of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. Photo: BBC One

Alice, who is the daughter of Norwich Cathedral’s canon precentor, the Rev Canon Aidan Platten, has been a chorister at Norwich Cathedral for the last three years and previously sang in the choir of St Mark’s Hamilton Terrace in London.

You may also want to watch:

Five girl choristers and five boy choristers nationwide will be taking part in the BBC Young Chorister of the Year semi-finals.

Three girls and three boys will then progress to the final where one young singer will be crowned BBC Young Chorister of the Year and one will be given the highly commended accolade.

The winner will appear on Songs of Praise and have the chance to take part in BBC radio recordings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

PRESSER LIVE: Middlesbrough v Norwich City - Mumba and Idah out injured for 10 weeks

Grant Hanley is a key figure for Norwich City but the defender pulled out of the Scotland squad with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk soar again

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety fears over closure of cycle path off NDR

The end off New Home Lane in Horsham St Faith which is temporarily blocked off while the new access road to the Norwich North recycling centre is built. Picture: Jo Bygrave

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral postponed again

Coronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been postponed for the second time. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum