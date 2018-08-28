Search

Norfolk choir sing out for Down’s Syndrome Association

PUBLISHED: 21:00 28 December 2018

(Left) Connor Arnold, whose mother Georgina is a member of the Down�s Syndrome Association with Graeme Hopson. Picture: Graeme Hopson

(Left) Connor Arnold, whose mother Georgina is a member of the Down�s Syndrome Association with Graeme Hopson. Picture: Graeme Hopson

Archant

The VivaVoices choirs’ Christmas charity performances have raised £1490 for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

The Norwich and Wymondham choirs raised the money after receiving donations from people who attended their performances.

Graeme Hopson, director of VivaVoices said: “We are delighted to have raised so support such a good cause that helps the 40,000 people in the UK with Down’s Syndrome lead full and rewarding lives.”

Since starting the choirs in 2009, VivaVoices have raised almost £31,000 for several charities.

The choirs welcome new members of all ages and abilities, with no audition to join and no need to read music.

Both the choirs meet at 7.30pm on Wednesdays each week, the Norwich choir starting on January 9 and the Wymondham choir on January 16.

For more information about VivaVoices call 01284 700286 or visit www.vivavoices.com.

