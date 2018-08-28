Search

Norfolk charity receives £70k grant to help disabled people with disturbed sleep

PUBLISHED: 14:50 19 January 2019

Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allan and Mike Spalding meeting mum Charlotte and daughter Grace. PIC: Supplied by NANSA

Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allan and Mike Spalding meeting mum Charlotte and daughter Grace. PIC: Supplied by NANSA

Archant

A charity has been awarded a grant of £70,000 to help families with disabled children in Norfolk get help for their disturbed sleep.

NANSA has been awarded the money by the Masonic Charitable Foundation to help fund the charity’s sleep service.

This grant will allow 60 Norfolk families who have a child with a physical or learning disability to get help for their child’s disturbed sleep.

Many disabled children have difficulties sleeping due to developmental delay or health conditions.

Stephen Allen from Norfolk Freemasons, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to help NANSA with their hugely effective Sleep Service programme. Most new parents know what it’s like to have a child who won’t sleep, but for those who have a child with learning or physical disabilities, the effects can be much more severe and longer lasting.”

