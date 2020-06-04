Video

Popular car boot sale hoping to reopen after coronavirus restrictions eased

A aerial view of Harford Park and Ride where the Harford Car Boot sale takes place. Photo: Mike Page

A popular Sunday car boot sale could restart next month after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harford Car Boot on Harford Park and Ride site, on the edge of Norwich, posted on its Facebook page: “We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you all at Harford on July 5.”

There were recent discussions between the carboot organisers and Norfolk County Council about possibly moving the carboot to Costessey Park and Ride because there was a chance of Harford Park and Ride being used as a COVID-19 testing site.

MORE: Coronavirus drive-through testing centre to open at park and ride site

A county council spokesman said: “The Harford Park and Ride site was one possible location for a drive-through coronavirus testing facility however, as the government has announced, the chosen testing site will be at Postwick park and ride. This means that there is now no need for the car boot to be relocated at the present time.”