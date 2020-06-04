Search

Popular car boot sale hoping to reopen after coronavirus restrictions eased

PUBLISHED: 12:32 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 04 June 2020

A aerial view of Harford Park and Ride where the Harford Car Boot sale takes place. Photo: Mike Page

A aerial view of Harford Park and Ride where the Harford Car Boot sale takes place. Photo: Mike Page

A popular Sunday car boot sale could restart next month after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the government.

Harford Car Boot on Harford Park and Ride site, on the edge of Norwich, posted on its Facebook page: “We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you all at Harford on July 5.”

There were recent discussions between the carboot organisers and Norfolk County Council about possibly moving the carboot to Costessey Park and Ride because there was a chance of Harford Park and Ride being used as a COVID-19 testing site.

MORE: Coronavirus drive-through testing centre to open at park and ride site

A county council spokesman said: “The Harford Park and Ride site was one possible location for a drive-through coronavirus testing facility however, as the government has announced, the chosen testing site will be at Postwick park and ride. This means that there is now no need for the car boot to be relocated at the present time.”

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby 'devastated' for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

See inside: this quirky 'little' bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

