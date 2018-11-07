Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk bus service offers free travel this Remembrance Sunday

07 November, 2018 - 17:47
Konectbus is offering free travel. Picture: IAN BURT

Konectbus is offering free travel. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2009

A Norfolk bus service is offering free travel to members and veterans of the nation forces this Remembrance Sunday.

Konectbus is marking Remembrance Sunday by offering free travel on all its buses.

This is the first Remembrance Sunday to benefit from the new Sunday Park and Ride service into Norwich from the Thickthorn site, and the offer of free travel includes the familiar green Park and Ride buses.

Managing director, Jeremy Cooper, said: “On Sunday, November 11 we will give a special welcome to all those wearing their military uniform, displaying medals, or showing their military ID card on board our buses, by offering free travel.

“The centenary commemorations have given us all an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces and we hope this gesture will show that we are thankful for what has been done for us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Poll Could Norwich get a new public swimming pool?

Could Norwich be set for a new swimming pool? Pic Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Funeral held for well known Norwich scrap metal merchant

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide