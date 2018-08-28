Best and worst train services: is your station Norfolk’s least reliable?
PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 22 October 2018
Archant
From frequent late trains to reliable services, Norfolk’s worst and best stations for delayed train journeys have been revealed by analysis of punctuality figures.
If you’re a passenger who spends your time staring at the information board and worrying about missing your connection, you probably travel from one of the county’s stations that see more than a quarter of services delayed by more than five minutes.
Passengers at Thetford experience the most frustration. Data for the last six months from rail-performance tracking site On Time Trains, shows the station is in bottom 100 out of 2,621 stations across the UK with just 15% of services on time and a third were more than five minutes late or cancelled altogether.
Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Cambridge call at Thetford as well as East Midlands Trains services running between Norwich and Liverpool.
At Wymondham and Attleborough, also on the Norwich to Cambridge and Norwich and Liverpool routes, a quarter of services were more than five minutes late or cancelled.
Meanwhile on the Norwich to London mainline, just one in five trains were on time at Diss, with 25% delayed by more than five minutes or cancelled. And at King’s Lynn 63% of services were on time with 19% of services late by over five minutes.
In contrast passengers travelling to and from North Norfolk could rely on the service more with just six percent of trains more than five minutes late at Sheringham and seven percent at Cromer.
Similarly services on the Wherry Line performed well with just seven percent of trains either five minutes late or cancelled at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.
At Norwich 70% of trains were on time with just six percent between five and nine minutes late and five percent delayed more than 10 minutes.
Thetford councillor Terry Jermy, who is also a member of Norfolk County Council’s transport committee, said the figures reflected feedback he had had from frustrated commuters.
He said: “There are number of different issues around rail services, availability and frequency is another, but certainly punctuality is what we hear lot of complaints about.”
“In Thetford we have had a lot of growth over the past few years and there is going to be a lot more so we have been really pushing public transport, but people have been coming back and saying that the trains just aren’t reliable.
“We have an awful lot of people who work in either Norwich or Cambridge and people have to arrive at work on time.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said On Time Trains uses figures for how many departures and arrivals are cancelled or at least one minute late. The industry’s measure of punctuality is five or 10 minutes late, depending on the distance, and 87% percent of its services achieved this in the last 12 months.
More than 62 per cent of Greater Anglia trains had also reached their destination within a minute of the arrival time in the last year.
The Train Now Arriving: How Norfolk Stations Perform...
NORWICH-LONDON
Norwich
70% On time
6% 5-9 minutes late
5% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
Diss
20% On time
14% 5-9 minutes late
9% 10+ minutes late
3% Cancelled
NORWICH-CAMBRIDGE
Wymondham
39% On time
16% 5-9 minutes late
9% 10+ minutes late
1% Cancelled
Attleborough
33% On time
16% 5-9 minutes late
9% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
Eccles Road
32% On time
14% 5-9 minutes late
11% 10+ minutes late
1% Cancelled
Thetford
15% On time
17% 5-9 minutes late
14% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
KING’S LYNN-CAMBRIDGE-LONDON
King’s Lynn
63% On time
7% 5-9 minutes late
7% 10+ minutes late
5% Cancelled
Downham Market
41% On time
11% 5-9 minutes late
9% 10+ minutes late
5% Cancelled
NORWICH-CROMER-SHERINGHAM
Hoveton & Wroxham
32% On time
8% 5-9 minutes late
2% 10+ minutes late
1% Cancelled
Worstead
21% On time
9% 5-9 minutes late
2% 10+ minutes late
1% Cancelled
North Walsham
28% On time
9% 5-9 minutes late
3% 10+ minutes late
1% Cancelled
Cromer
63% On time
4% 5-9 minutes late
1% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
Sheringham
85% On time
3% 5-9 minutes late
1% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
NORWICH-GREAT YARMOUTH-LOWESTOFT
Acle
50% On time
4% 5-9 minutes late
2% 10+ minutes late
3% Cancelled
Great Yarmouth
85% On time
2% 5-9 minutes late
1% 10+ minutes late
4% Cancelled
Oulton Broad (North)
54% On time
6% 5-9 minutes late
3% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
Lowestoft
83% On time
3% 5-9 minutes late
2% 10+ minutes late
2% Cancelled
Source: On Time Trains