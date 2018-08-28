Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Well-known Norfolk artist Keith Johnson dies aged 87

PUBLISHED: 16:51 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 06 January 2019

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Norfolk artist who was inspired by East Anglia’s countryside and coast.

Keith Johnson, who lived in Sprowston, died last month at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital aged 87.

Mr Johnson was born in South Pickenham, near Swaffham, in 1931. Living in the countryside, including Tottenhill and Hindolveston, his love of his surroundings blossomed and could be seen throughout his artwork.

Growing up, the Norwich City supporter went to Fakenham Grammar School before attending the Norwich School of Art in 1946 where he specialised in fabric design.

While studying in Norwich he began enjoying works by Noel Spencer, Leslie Davenport, Leslie Moore, Tom Griffiths and Geoffrey Wales, many of whom taught the young artist.

Mr Johnson then moved to the Liverpool School of Art where he took part in teacher training but also began experimenting with various printing methods.

But his love of Norfolk never left him, returning to the Norwich School of Art to study in life classes and portrait painting. This is when he met his devoted wife of 58 years, Pauline, who he married in Aylsham.

Vivian Smith, Mr Johnson’s sister, said: Keith never forgot his roots. He enjoyed living on a farm, barns were the subject of many of his early paintings.

“He was endeared to the Norfolk countryside and inspired by coastal scenes.”

In 1951 he headed to the coast to lecture in fabric design at the Lowestoft Art School.

In the 1970s he once again returned to Norwich were he began exhibiting his work within the Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle.

This was when his artwork turned to concentrate on watercolours and he had pieces displayed in London with the Royal Institute of Watercolour Painters.

Ms Smith added: “Keith took an active interest in sport, he played cricket and football for all his grammar school teams. Later he played football in the local amateur leagues and played squash well into his 80s.”

He had a close association with both The Assembly House and Tudor Galleries, selling many pieces through them.

Mr Johnson and Mrs Johnson ran a greetings card and print business for 10 years, making reproductions of Mr Johnson’s work.

He continued to work with oils and watercolours, with pieces hung in Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions and the New English Art Club.

Mr Johnson’s funeral will be held at 11.45am on January 11 at St Faith’s Crematorium.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

Great Day for CoNAC at Norfolk Cross Country Championships as Logan Smith and Iona Lake take victories

Logan Smith celebrates winning the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known Norfolk artist Keith Johnson dies aged 87

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists