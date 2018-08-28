Video

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died in Thailand.

Jo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson. Jo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson.

The fishing legend, once voted the greatest angler of all time, moved to Thailand with his wife Jo in 2013.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that his family had confirmed the Go Fishing presenter had died at his home this morning at 4.30am.

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

In July this year, Mr and Mrs Wilson, who have two children and six grandchildren, had spoken to the EDP about their plans to return to Norfolk.

They had previously lived at Lake House, Great Witchingham, near Norwich, which had a two acre lake he created.

Mr Wilson, originally from Enfield, returned to Norfolk briefly in the summer to look for a house to buy, and spoke to the EDP of his incredible five year adventure.

So sad to hear about the passing of John Wilson. I met John and worked with him at Angling Shows over many years and came to like and respect him. He is undoubtedly one of angling's greats and his influence will live on. Rest in Peace, John and thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/rumfbBF4Ch — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesfish) November 13, 2018