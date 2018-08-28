Norfolk angler John Wilson has died
PUBLISHED: 12:18 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:31 13 November 2018
Archant
Norfolk angler John Wilson has died in Thailand.
The fishing legend, once voted the greatest angler of all time, moved to Thailand with his wife Jo in 2013.
It was reported on Tuesday morning that his family had confirmed the Go Fishing presenter had died at his home this morning at 4.30am.
In July this year, Mr and Mrs Wilson, who have two children and six grandchildren, had spoken to the EDP about their plans to return to Norfolk.
They had previously lived at Lake House, Great Witchingham, near Norwich, which had a two acre lake he created.
Mr Wilson, originally from Enfield, returned to Norfolk briefly in the summer to look for a house to buy, and spoke to the EDP of his incredible five year adventure.