Proud parents welcome Ivy, born on Christmas Day
The parents of one of Norfolk's newest Christmas Day babies have praised the dedicated maternity teams that helped welcome her into the world.
Ivy Zena Hind was born at 2.01am on Christmas Day at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, to parents, Dr Polly Ashford and Andrew Hind, from Reymerston, weighing a "massive" 9lb and 8oz.
Her name has meaning to both her parents, with Ivy chosen in memory of Mr Hind's late maternal grandmother Ivy Harris, who herself was born close to Christmas.
Ivy's middle name Zena comes from Dr Ashford's maternal grandmother Zena Steele.
Mr Hind, 40, said: "She weighed a massive 4.3kg [9lb 8oz] and I'm delighted that both she and her mother are recovering well - we owe this to the kind and dedicated maternity teams at the hospital who all played such an important part, particularly the fantastic midwife Emily Stewart who was with us for so many hours.
She was due on the 29th so we thought she was more likely to be a new year baby than a Christmas Day one.
"We hope it will not be too long before it is possible for Ivy to meet our parents, all of whom live far away."
