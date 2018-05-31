Search

No new coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:55 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 15 May 2020

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

No new coronavirus related deaths have been announced at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The total number of the people to have died at the NNUH, after testing positive from Covid-19 stands at 108.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities from the virus across in the county has increased by two, after the James Paget University in Hospital in Gorleston reported two patients in its care had died.

The fatalities, which occurred on May 13 and May 14, bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital to 102.

No new deaths have been reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

To date, 336 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 102 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 303 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

To date, 55 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country NHS England has announced 186 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,345.

Of the 186 new deaths announced on today, 45 occurred on May 14, 66 occurred on May 13 and 32 occurred on May 12.

The figures also show 39 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 11, and four took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

