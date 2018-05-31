One more coronavirus related death at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

One more patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHS England confirmed the death, which occured on Thursday, May 14, as one of five announced in Norfolk on Saturday.

Three of the deaths were recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, while the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston also confirmed one patient had died after testing positive.

To date, there have been 109 confirmed coronavirus deaths at the NNUH, 129 at the QEH, and 103 at the JPUH.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for the QEH, said: “The deaths of three of our patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed today – a woman in her 60s and a man and a women in their 80s.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

One of the patients passed away on Sunday, May 10, while the other two died on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the latest figures from NHS England, one patient died in the three Norfolk hospitals yesterday - at the JPUH in Gorleston.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 305 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

To date, 57 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country NHS England has announced 39 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,527.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.