Hospital sets up dedicated space for crime victims

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:09 AM April 22, 2021   
A victim support room has been created at the NNUH

The dedicated room has been created by Norfolk Police, Serco and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: NNUH

A Norfolk hospital has created a dedicated space for victims of crime to have a safe place to speak, a first for this type of initiative in the east of England. 

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has worked with Serco and Norfolk Police to allocate a room in the emergency department for police and security staff to speak to victims.

Hollie Stearman, site operations matron, said: “I initiated this a few years ago following an incident in the hospital, and from then I have had a huge passion for ensuring site safety.

"We have worked hard to build a sound relationship with our partner colleagues to ensure site safety and a visibility to the public which is beneficial to patients and staff alike.”

Beat manager PC Chris Boden said: "In addition, more regular police attendance at the hospital should reassure members of the public and staff, as well as providing a visual deterrent to those who consider committing crime at the hospital.”

