Norfolk actor launches petition to see train companies give actors cheaper fares

Norwich-based actor Matt Long filming part of his film Soldiers of Embers. Picture: Andrew Cant. Archant

A Norfolk actor has launched a petition calling on the government to offer discounted train travel to actors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Long, who founded Bulldog Films and is based in Norwich, set up the online petition calling for artists registered with Spotlight, an industry body, to receive the same discounts as students.

By Sunday morning, it had been signed by just under 4,000 people.

On the petition, he said: “The British entertainment industry has a massive pool of hard working talent.

“Unfortunately a majority of these people are turning down auditions because they cannot afford the excessive train fares to travel.

“I’m an actor myself and know first hand that auditions are sent at very short notice so us working class actors have to often pay high ticket rates.”

In the comments on the petition, one person said: “I spent £150 last week getting to an audition, this left us with nothing.”

Click here to see the petition.