Sisters become online sensation after swimming in pumpkin heads

Sisters Kate Moore and Bethany Dowe took to the open water with pumpkins on their heads for Halloween - Credit: Kate Moore

Walkers visiting beaches and lakes across Norfolk might have got a fright in recent weeks courtesy of two floating pumpkins.

But the animated cackles from inside the orange heads have actually been coming from city sisters, Kate Moore and Bethany Dowe.

The pair, originally from Old Catton, have been applauded online having added giant pumpkin heads to their get-up when they go open water swimming around the county.

Kate, 41, who now lives in Buxton with Lammas and 29-year-old Bethany, who lives in the city centre, posted the footage of themselves dancing and swimming with their heads in the carved gourds online.

The pair began swimming in support of their sister Louise, who has an aggressive form of breast cancer - the same illness that their mum, Dawn Dowe, died of ten years ago.

Kate Moore with sisters Louise Dowe and Bethany Dowe - Credit: Kate Moore

Kate said: "I've been open water swimming since March as a challenge to raise money for Cancer Research.

"Then Bethany came along a couple of times and we just got addicted to it.

"Every time we go swimming, we always finish off with a little dance. It warms us up but gives us a laugh.

"I said to Bethany that we should go for a dip in pumpkin heads and we just swam with it."

Bethany added: "It's been a real journey."

Kate continued: "We laughed at the challenge of finding a pumpkin big enough to fit our heads in.

"We've also both got really long hair - so it wasn't just getting them on, it was stuffing the hair in."

Kate and Bethany swim all over Norfolk, including the likes of Ebridge Mill and Walcott - and had the blessing of the seaside town's wardens to take their Halloween heads to the churchyard to celebrate the spooky season.

The heads weighed about 4kg when carved.

Kate said: "We couldn't believe how well it's been received.

"It's all been uplifting. It's stupid - and we are stupid - and we don't take ourselves seriously.

"We've been through so much in life that you've just got to laugh and embrace it - and that's totally what we do."

The sisters have plans for more seasonal swims - but their Christmas plans remain firmly under wraps.