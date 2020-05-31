Search

No new coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk and Norwich University hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:17 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 31 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the city’s main hospital.

As of 5pm on Saturday, May 30, 122 patients had died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to latest figures published by NHS England on Sunday, this figure had not changed.

On Saturday, one death was reported by the hospital related to the virus.

NHS England has announced 85 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,614.

Of the 85 new deaths announced on Sunday 15 occurred on May 30, 31 occurred on May 29 and seven were on May 28

The figures also show 22 of the new deaths took place between May 8 and May 27, nine occurred in April, and the remaining one death took place on March 25.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

