Search

Advanced search

No new coronavirus deaths reports at the Norfolk and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:47 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 11 June 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for the second day running.

The latest announcement means no new patients have died after testing positive for the virus at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

To date there have been no new reports at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since May 30 and there have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for eight days.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 123 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

You may also want to watch:

Across the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,279 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 151 from 41,128 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 197,007 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,266 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,240,801 tests have been carried out and 291,409 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

How about the Maldives? Norwich Airport has asked for suggestions on where to add new direct flights to. Picture: GettyImages

‘It could kill businesses’: Bosses divided over proposed city road closures

Businesses have reacted to proposal to shut roads in Norwich, including St Benedicts Street pictured. Picture: Simon Parkin

Plans for housing at Mile Cross depot site progress despite fears

About 150 council homes could be built at the former Mile Cross depot site. Picture: Google

Norfolk prison worker charged with having a relationship with inmate

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Retail park expansion set to bring new TK Maxx and 125 new jobs

Sweet Briar Retail Park, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24