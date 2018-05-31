No further coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date there have been 120, deaths at the NNUH.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals on Thursday.

To date, 373 people have died in hospital in Norfolk after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of these, 141 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston and 120 have died at the NNUH. The news, of no new deaths comes after county’s hospitals reported a further 10 coronavirus patient deaths on Wednesday May 27.

Among those announced on May 27, were a number of new confirmed deaths dating back to March 29.

In East Suffolk and North Essex as of May 28, there have been 326 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day, while 68 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.