Search

Advanced search

No further coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 28 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date there have been 120, deaths at the NNUH.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals on Thursday.

To date, 373 people have died in hospital in Norfolk after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of these, 141 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston and 120 have died at the NNUH. The news, of no new deaths comes after county’s hospitals reported a further 10 coronavirus patient deaths on Wednesday May 27.

Among those announced on May 27, were a number of new confirmed deaths dating back to March 29.

In East Suffolk and North Essex as of May 28, there have been 326 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day, while 68 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Nutella-topped pizzas on menu at new takeaway

Richard Chisnell is opening the Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales road. Picture: Richard Chisnell

Premier League to resume with midweek fixtures on June 17 - report

The Premier League will reportedly resume on Wednesday, June 17 Picture: PA

No further coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.
Drive 24