Capacity Carrow Road crowds not causing Covid spike

Published: 7:31 AM September 3, 2021

The return of fans to Carrow Road has not led to a significant increase in Covid cases - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The roar has been unmistakable - fans are back in Carrow Road cheering the lads on as they bid to survive in the Premier League.

And there is more good news for supporters who have packed the stands in the opening games of the season.

Capacity crowds have not led to a spike in Covid cases according to health officials.

While Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, had previously said some Covid cases in the city had be traced to fans watching England in the Euros the council has no evidence that Carrow Road matches have triggered any increase in cases.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We have not identified any heightened risk linked to football over and above the current moderate levels of Covid in the community."

So far, unlikely some other public gatherings, football clubs have not been forced to ask fans for proof of jabs. However government officials have not ruled out bringing in restrictions if infection levels rise again.



