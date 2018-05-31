No new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

No new coronavirus related deaths have been announced at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital today.

To date, 109 patients have died at the NNUH since the outbreak of the virus, while 129 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and 103 have died at the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston.

Across the country NHS England has announced 90 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,617.

It comes after five patients were confirmed to have died in the three Norfolk hospitals in Saturday’s announcement - including one at the NNUN from Thursday, May 14.

Three of the deaths were recorded at the QEH, with chief executive Caroline Shaw saying: “The deaths of three of our patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed today – a woman in her 60s and a man and a women in their 80s.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

One of the patients passed away on Sunday, May 10, while the other two died on Tuesday, May 12.

Saturday’s announcement also included one patient passing away at the JPUH on Friday.

Three patients have passed away at Beccles Hospital since the outbreak.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 306 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 58 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.