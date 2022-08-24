'Pressured selling' in Norwich suburb sees cold callers banned

Stephen Maunder (trading standards communities officer), Jemima Blake (trainee TSO), and councillor Ian Mackie in Thorpe St Andrew, where a no cold calling zone has been introduced - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Cold callers have been banished from a Norwich suburb as the county council continues its efforts to stamp out bogus traders.

Norfolk Trading Standards has launched its 300th No-Cold-Calling Zone (NCCZ) in Thorpe St Andrew.

It covers Royalist Drive, Dragoon Close, and Musketeer Way and takes effect from today (August 24).

NCCZs are designated areas where residents have declared that they will not accept traders calling at their homes without an appointment.

It acts as a deterrent to traders and bogus callers who don’t want to be recognised as working in a particular area.

The zones are particularly useful and effective in areas where residents might be at a higher risk from cold calling, due to their age or vulnerability.

Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: “I am delighted to see another large area gain no cold calling status, the 300th in Norfolk.

"This is a clear signal that residents do not wish to be approached in their homes, if they wished for services then they would contact a provider.

"The zone will hopefully give extra reassurance to many single, vulnerable, and older residents.

“There have been instances of pressured selling and that’s unacceptable in an area which takes community safety seriously.

"I would like to thank all those residents that took part in the consultation."

Norfolk Trading Standards follows up on all reports of cold calling in an NCCZ, which may involve finding out why a trader has ignored the zone but may include more formal action.

While there is no law preventing cold calling, consumers have 14 days to cancel contracts signed at your home or place of work which have a value of more than £42.

Traders who don’t issue a cancellation notice allowing the 14-day cooling off period are breaking the law and Trading Standards may be able to take enforcement action.

More information about NCCZ can be found on Norfolk County Council's website.