Bus giant quashes rumours of cuts to city routes

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:50 AM July 7, 2022
The red line in Norwich. Picture First Eastern Counties

The 23 First Bus service which links Costessey with Norwich city centre - Credit: First Eastern Counties

A bus company has denied it is cutting city services after concerns were raised by a regular passenger.

Gary Hatt, 60, from Green Hills Close in Old Costessey, who is partially sighted, relies on the 23A First Bus service which links Costessey to Norwich city centre because he cannot drive.

He became worried after not seeing the half-hour bus service on the First bus app and feared he and his 84-year-old mother, who he lives with, would have to walk a long distance to catch an alternative bus.

But his fears have been allayed and Ady Culpin, PR manager for First Bus, assured the user: "There are no plans to change any First Bus service in Norwich."

He added the app is now showing up the service as running.

Mr Hatt, who uses the 23A route several times a week, said: "I'm pleased it is running and it is good for people in Costessey."

He added the service was popular with people travelling to work or school.


