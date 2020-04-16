Search

How you can buy gifts for staff and patients at Norwich hospital on Amazon wish list

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 April 2020

One of the donated dementia-friendly clocks received by NNUH. Picture: NNUH Charity/Twitter

One of the donated dementia-friendly clocks received by NNUH. Picture: NNUH Charity/Twitter

Archant

Generous donors are turning to a hospital’s Amazon wish list to buy and donate gifts to staff and patients during the coronavirus crisis.

Items from the NNUH Amazon wish list donated to the hospital's critical care unit. Picture: NNUH Charity/TwitterItems from the NNUH Amazon wish list donated to the hospital's critical care unit. Picture: NNUH Charity/Twitter

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has a wish list with online retailer Amazon, featuring a number of items that will put a smile of the faces of their hard-working heroes and patients.

Prices of items on the list range from less than £4 for a wordsearch book for patients on wards, to £126 for a dementia-friendly clock.

As well as items for patients, there are also items aimed at helping staff while on shift, including essentials like hand cream, gift sets and hot drinks pods.

Each ward at the hopspital is asked to choose items they want, and the list is updated when new requests arise.

Colouring books donated to NNUH. Picture: NNUH Charity/TwitterColouring books donated to NNUH. Picture: NNUH Charity/Twitter

You may also want to watch:

On the list’s page, the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, which set up the list, said: “Help support the great work of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by buying gifts from our wish list.

“Every gift that is ordered will go to the ward or area which has requested the item – from our children’s ward to other areas. Thank you.”

Some of the gifts already received by the hospital include some of the dementia-friendly clocks, adult colouring books and other assorted items for the critical care unit.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, said: “The Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity has had an Amazon wish list for a number of years and during the current crisis it has been very helpful to our work in supporting patients and staff, as people can donate without leaving their homes.

“People are so generous and are always looking for ways to support the hospital. Donations help us to do many things that would not otherwise be possible and we ask wards and teams in the trust to identify items that will make a difference to them and their patients.

“We set up the wish list so people can choose something to buy and donate knowing that it will be helpful and appreciated.”

To visit NNUH’s Amazon wish list, click here.

