Hospital to hold minute's silence for nurse who died of Covid-19

Published: 8:59 AM February 8, 2021

A minute's silence will be held in memory of a popular Norfolk nurse who died with coronavirus on Friday evening.

Staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will pay futher tribute to staff nurse Estrella Catalan today at 10.30am.

Mrs Catalan, 52, joined the NNUH in September 2002 working in the hospital's emergency department and in the acute stroke team and was described as a "hugely respect, loved and dedicated member of the team".

The hospital has lowered its flag to half mast in her memory.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital tweeted: "Special & dedicated ED & Acute Stroke RN. We feel the loss from our hospital & our profession. Our hearts reach out to Estrella’s family & pray for peace & calm. Flag flying half mast over @NNUH.

"As Chief Nurse I ask all NHS staff join us in 1 minute silence on Monday @ 10:30."

Tributes have poured in over the weekend and fundraisers set up in her memory have already raised more than £39,000 for her family.

Flowers have been left outside the hospital's emergency department in her memory.

I love how everywhere you look, there are the most beautiful things written about Estrella either from patients or staff. No one had a bad interaction because she was pure light.



