Hospital unveils life-saving new liver scanner

A life-saving FibroScan liver scanner has been unveiled at NNUH following a donation by Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: NNUH Archant

A donation of £76,000 has allowed Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to purchase a potentially life-saving liver scanner.

Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group's generosity means the hospital has bought a third Fibroscan, boosting the number of liver-based research trials which can take place.

Over the past seven years, the group has raised a total of £205,000 towards equipment used for the early detection of liver disease.

Dr Simon Rushbrook, a consultant hepatologist who is one of five liver specialists, said: "We'd like to thank the liver group from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment.

"The FibroScan enables us to check for liver scarring in a non-invasive way. Without the need for a biopsy, we can detect a problem before patients notice any symptoms.

"Early identification of a liver problem can help us avoid complications or enable the patient to make lifestyle changes which can help."

Bill Dingle, chairman of the liver group and Dereham resident, added: "Liver diseases are on the increase, but thank goodness we have at this hospital a gold standard delivery of liver services."