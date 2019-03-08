Search

Advanced search

Hospital unveils life-saving new liver scanner

PUBLISHED: 12:23 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 24 September 2019

A life-saving FibroScan liver scanner has been unveiled at NNUH following a donation by Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: NNUH

A life-saving FibroScan liver scanner has been unveiled at NNUH following a donation by Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: NNUH

Archant

A donation of £76,000 has allowed Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to purchase a potentially life-saving liver scanner.

The new FibroScan in use at NNUH following a donation by Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: NNUHThe new FibroScan in use at NNUH following a donation by Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group's generosity means the hospital has bought a third Fibroscan, boosting the number of liver-based research trials which can take place.

Over the past seven years, the group has raised a total of £205,000 towards equipment used for the early detection of liver disease.

Consultant hepatologist Dr Simon Rushbrook at NNUH following the unveiling of the FibroScan. Picture: NNUHConsultant hepatologist Dr Simon Rushbrook at NNUH following the unveiling of the FibroScan. Picture: NNUH

You may also want to watch:

Dr Simon Rushbrook, a consultant hepatologist who is one of five liver specialists, said: "We'd like to thank the liver group from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment.

"The FibroScan enables us to check for liver scarring in a non-invasive way. Without the need for a biopsy, we can detect a problem before patients notice any symptoms.

"Early identification of a liver problem can help us avoid complications or enable the patient to make lifestyle changes which can help."

Bill Dingle, chairman of the liver group and Dereham resident, added: "Liver diseases are on the increase, but thank goodness we have at this hospital a gold standard delivery of liver services."

Most Read

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-three tells how holiday in the sun is ruined after Thomas Cook collapse

Lisa Brewster and husband Stuart. Lisa's break to Turkey was cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘She’s barely left the house’ - woman, 83, has handbag stolen from Aldi shopping trolley

Aldi on Plumstead Road, Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Police arrest two people and seize cash, drugs and cigarettes in Norwich

Police in Norwich have seized a quantity of drugs, money, cigarettes and mobile phones. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-three tells how holiday in the sun is ruined after Thomas Cook collapse

Lisa Brewster and husband Stuart. Lisa's break to Turkey was cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘She’s barely left the house’ - woman, 83, has handbag stolen from Aldi shopping trolley

Aldi on Plumstead Road, Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Police arrest two people and seize cash, drugs and cigarettes in Norwich

Police in Norwich have seized a quantity of drugs, money, cigarettes and mobile phones. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

International Space Station visible over Norfolk

The International Space Station has good visibility over Norfolk this month. Photo: NASA

Norfolk HarFest will celebrate the county’s farming bounty at Norwich Cathedral

Norfolk HarFest 2018 at Norwich Cathedral. Pictured: Mr Mawkin the scarecrow. Picture: Chris Hill

Violent and sexual crimes being ‘missed’ as police admit failures in recording

Norfolk Police have said they are 'missing' secondary crimes after an invetsment in front line officers. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists