Hospital breast cancer appeal will be represented in Christmas tree festival

PUBLISHED: 19:12 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:12 21 November 2018

Rebecca Mayhew at the launch of the Boudicca Cancer Appeal at the Forum in Norwich

NNUH © 2018

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity will be represented at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich this Christmas as part of a glittering Christmas tree festival.

The hospital’s tree will represent the Boudicca breast cancer appeal which was launched at the end of October.

It aims to raise £800,000 to open a larger breast cancer unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which will mean patients will receive same-day diagnostic tests and imaging assessment, eliminating the wait currently facing some patients.

The Charity Christmas Tree Festival will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor in the church on Wednesday, November 28 and will be open to the public from Thursday, November 29 until Monday, December 3.

The event is run by the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund and all net proceeds will go to the club for distribution to the church and local charities with this year’s theme being health.

