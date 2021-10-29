Lily lops 12 inches off her hair for sick children

Published: 7:15 AM October 29, 2021

Lily Taylor, nine, wanted to donate her hair to charity. - Credit: Holly Graham

A nine-year-old Norwich girl has cut off her beautiful, long red hair to help other children feel more confident.

Lily Taylor, nine from Thorpe, decided she wanted to cut her hair off to send to a child with cancer.

Though this is Lily's biggest charity challenge yet, she is also keen to raise awareness for other causes including animal welfare and climate change.

Lily’s mum Holly Graham described her daughter as having “beautiful long red hair".

Holly is proud of her daughter for being so compassionate. - Credit: Holly Graham

But Lily had been asking Holly for a while if she could have her hair cut short. But she knew her mum would take some convincing.

Holly said: “Lily has never had short hair before, I love her hair and I did put up some resistance.”

But finally mum came around to the idea when Lily told her of her plans to help children with cancer by donating her hair via the Little Princess Trust.

It was decided that Lily would get the big chop but donating just her locks was not enough for Lily she was determined to do more for the children that needed it.

Prior to her big chop, Lily has really long, red hair. - Credit: Holly Graham

“It costs £550 to make, fit and style a wig for a child so we are hoping to get enough donations to pay for this," Holly said.

“I am so proud of Lily for her want to help other children."

Lily added: “I wanted to help children with cancer.

“I thought my hair might help them to feel happier and more confident.”

Lily is very happy with her new look. - Credit: Holly Graham

A spokesman for the The Princess Trust said: “When a child loses their hair to cancer or another condition, we'll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

“We won't stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever.

“The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers; we receive no formal funding.”

Lily’s just giving page will be open for a little longer and is currently at 68pc of their goal.

If you'd like to donate click here.

Lily hopes that her hair will help to make another child feel happier and confident. - Credit: Holly Graham



