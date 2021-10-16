9 Norwich City moments every fan should know about

Published: 7:45 AM October 16, 2021

From record signings that didn't go to plan to famous victories against Europe's elite - Norwich City's history is certainly interesting.

Here are nine moments that all Norwich City fans, and football fans in general, should know about.

City players, from left, Chris Woods, Dave Watson, Paul Haylock and Steve Bruce celebrate with the Milk Cup at Wembley - Credit: Archant Library

1. 1985 Milk Cup win

Steve Bruce was a key part of Norwich City's last piece of major silverware which wasn't the second division trophy - the famous 1985 Milk Cup.

Bruce scored the winning goal in the 2-0 semi-final second leg win against local rivals Ipswich Town before putting in a man of the match performance against Sunderland in a 1-0 final victory.

The Canaries are still searching another major triumph.

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel celebrates his goal against Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

2. Ricky Van Wolfswinkel

Be afraid of the big bad wolf. That was the marketing campaign which sent many Norwich City fans into a frenzy.

In March 2013, Norwich City had pulled it off the £8.5 million transfer of Ricky van Wolfswinkel to spearhead Chris Hughton's attack. The club had captured one of Europe's most exciting talents who had previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United.

He started well as he scored in the opening fixture against Everton but couldn't find the net again for the rest of the season as Norwich were relegated.

Van Wolfswinkel was loaned out to France and Spain before moving back to Holland to link up with former side Vitesse.

Delia Smith tried to encourage the Norwich City fans at half-time against Manchester City in an eventual 3-2 defeat. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

3. Delia Smith

A moment which captured the attention of the country.

Having blown a 2-0 lead against Manchester City in February 2005, the match was poised at 2-2 when joint majority shareholder Delia Smith stepped onto the pitch to encourage the crowd.

Delia shouted into a microphone: "A message for the best football supporters in the world, we need a 12th man here. Where are you? Where are you? Let's be 'avin you. Come on!"

The message didn't work and Norwich lost 3-2 courtesy of a late Robbie Fowler winner.

Norwich City striker Chris Sutton watches chairman Robert Chase address the media at a press conference back in July 1994 - to announce Sutton was for sale with a £5m price tag. - Credit: Archant

4. Robert Chase vs Chris Sutton

Following the departure of Ruel Fox to Newcastle less than six months prior, Norwich chairman Robert Chase reassured fans and promised striker Chris Sutton would not be sold to balance the books.

In 2019, Sutton told the PinkUn: "It was a tough period really. I knew from an early stage that in all likelihood, unless there was ambition shown by Norwich City, then I was going to leave.

"It was all really odd because discussions go on between agents and clubs - as we all know and pretend that they don't.

"But in the way that I was transferred and the infamous press conference, where I'd signed for Blackburn a week before but I was told to shut my mouth or I'd be in trouble, even though I couldn't be because I'd signed for them a week earlier, that was extremely odd and a little bit conniving from Robert Chase."

Soon after, Sutton became the most expensive player in English football when he was sold to Blackburn Rovers in 1994 for £5 million, the year before the club won the Premier League.

Jonny Howson sealed a big win for Norwich City back in 2013 in another pivotal relegation battle against West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

5. Howson saves pigeon

Jonny Howson was a popular player during his time with the Canaries. Who could forget that strike against Nottingham Forest?

He endeared himself further to fans after his heroics in rescuing an injured pigeon during the 2-2 draw against West Ham in 2015.

Manager Alex Neil said: "Jonny’s from Yorkshire so he’s good boy and he looks after wildlife. It was a fair game, just a pity a pigeon got kicked during it."

Tim Krul sprints to his Norwich City team-mates to celebrate at Spurs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

6. Tim Krul vs Spurs

Anyone who watched the 2014 World Cup knows that Tim Krul is good at saving penalties. Why else would Louis Van Gaal substitute him on in the 120th minute in a quarter-final match against Costa Rica?

On that occasion it worked spectacularly as he saved two penalties and helped the Netherlands progress to the semi-finals.

Fast forward to March 2020 and Krul was the penalty shootout hero again saving two penalties as Norwich beat Tottenham to seal a first FA Cup quarter-final tie in 28 years.

During the shootout he wrote the names of every Spurs penalty taker on his water bottle and predicted the direction they would shoot.

It worked and Krul sent the 9,000 travelling Norwich fans wild.

Norwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

7. Norwich 3-2 Man City

With eight first-team players out injured and up against a Manchester City team brimming with talent, it was expected to be a long afternoon for the Canaries.

In fact Norwich were so pushed for players that they even named two goalkeepers on the bench.

But the Canaries defied the odds and took the game to Pep Guardiola's side displaying a robust defensive shape and a clinical attacking edge.

All 11 Norwich City players gave everything and every kick was cheered on by a jam-packed Carrow Road in the September sunshine.

As the final whistle sounded, loud roars could be heard across the city as Norwich recorded a famous win that shook the footballing world.

Norwich City bounced back to the Premier League at the first attempt after a 2-0 Play-Off Final victory against Middlesbrough. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

8. Norwich City's Wembley win vs Middlesbrough

How often does something go exactly to plan?

For Alex Neil in the first six months of his tenure it happened almost every week.

Norwich were 2-0 up within 15 minutes courtesy of goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond and were solid defensively as they bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in front of a packed Wembley stadium in 2015.

A truly memorable day that will live forever for many City fans.

Jeremy Goss scoring his famous goal for Norwich City against Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup in 1993 Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

9. Bayern Munich 1-2 Norwich City (1993 UEFA Cup)

October 19, 1993 was the night that Europe was Norwich City's.

The BBC described it as "Norwich City's finest hour" and the result meant Norwich were the only British team to ever beat Bayern Munich in over 30 years at the Olympic Stadium.

It was a result that was completely unexpected by all in world football and Jeremy Goss' iconic goal is still remembered fondly locally and nationally today.

Record holders Norwich City, sounds good right?