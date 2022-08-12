Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Breaking

Nine fire crews are currently battling a large field blaze near Norwich.

Firefighters were called to the scene near The Ridings in Poringland after a 999 call at about 2.35pm this afternoon (August 12), with two more fire engines currently on their way to the fire.

It is believed the fire has spread to Poringland Wood after it broke out close to where two homes were gutted by a blaze just last month.

People have reported seeing horses fleeing the area.

Nikki Jones, who saw the fire take hold said it was spreading fast.

She said: "It's in the fields at the back of the Ridings and the wind is blowing it towards Stoke Road direction.

"The owners of the horses are on site ready to evacuate them."

It is not thought that anyone has been injured and no ambulances have been called.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Wroxham, Wymondham and Long Stratton are at the scene.



