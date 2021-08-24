Norwich woman set to go Back to the Future in London's West End

Published: 12:18 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM August 24, 2021

Nic Myers as Little Red in Sound Ideas Production of Into the Woods at The Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Dan Smith

A Norwich woman is set to take to the stage as the Back to the Future: The Musical opens on the West End in London - and it's about time.

Nic Myers, 23, got her first taste of the arts by taking tap classes at Dereham dance school Busybodies when she was seven.

Nic Myers aged eight after her first performance competition, where she won junior singing cup. - Credit: Jo Myers

She trained at both Norfolk Youth Music Theatre and ARTS Dance School in Newton Flotman, as well as taking up performing arts opportunities at Wymondham College.

And she is now playing a part in the ensemble in the Back to the Future musical, which will officially open at the Adelphi Theatre on the West End in September.

Miss Myers said: “I always count myself extremely grateful for having grown up in Norfolk. The amateur dramatics theatre scene in Norwich is unlike any other regional theatre I’ve heard of or seen.

Nic Myers performing with the cast of Ordinary Days at The Theatre Cafe in London during Lockdown. - Credit: Jack Malin

“The experiences that really shaped me as a young performer seem to have all been directed by a good friend of mine, Daniel Smith of Sound Ideas, I owe him a lot."

Nic Myers in Sound Ideas production of Urinetown at the Madder Market Theatre in Norwich - Credit: Dan Smith

Nic Myers and Joseph Betts in Sound Ideas production of Into the Woods at The Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Dan Smith

While Miss Myers was initially unsuccessful in securing a place at Arts Educational performing arts school in London the first year she applied, she was later accepted, a feeling she described as "like nothing else".

She said: "My biggest takeaway was the amazing people I met, including my girlfriend.

Nic Myers as Katherine in Disney's Freaky Friday whilst in training at Arts Ed - Credit: Robin Savage

“A definite performance highlight was having the opportunity to play Katherine in Disney’s Freaky Friday as it was the show's European premier.”

She said it was a big challenge but without it and the support of her singing teacher Ceris Devril, she doesn’t think she would be in the job she is now.

Nic Myers as Katherine is Disney's Freaky Friday during her time at Arts Educational Schools. - Credit: Robin Savage

Now gearing up for her West End debut, she said prior to her audition for Back to the Future she had not seen the films - "my girlfriend made sure I had watched all three," she said.

Back to the Future the Musical’s performances began on August 20 this year, with the official opening night on Monday, September 13.

“I am so buzzing for opening night," she said. "I haven’t done anything for a live audience in 17 months so I am expecting to be quite overwhelmed.”

Can we expect the musical to stick to the film's storyline?

“Oh, you bet it does," she said. "The musical is the complete story of the first film. Without giving too much away, this show will give audiences the exact feeling of watching the film for the first time all over again.

Nic Myers outside the Adelphi Theatre in London - Credit: Bobbie Chambers

"Bob Gale, Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, John Rando and literally the whole creative team have worked incredibly hard to make sure the show is as nostalgic as possible - while being fresh and accessible for all generations."

She added: "The performances from the whole cast, but the principles in particular, are absolutely astounding, it’s been a masterclass to watch.”

Advising others who hoped to get into the arts, she said: "Go for it. If it’s your true passion and you can’t see yourself doing anything else, then why should you waste your time hammering away at another career you don’t really want?

“There is always room for you, but you’ve got to make sure you stay focused on the goal and don’t let distractions sideline you.“

Nic Myers moved to London from Norwich to train as an actress. - Credit: Frances Bell

Daniel Smith, director of the Norwich-based Sound Ideas Theatre Company, said: “Nic Myers is one of the most dedicated and passionate performers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.

"We first worked together when she only 15 and it has been an absolute pleasure to see her develop and flourish in to the person she is today.”

Nic Myers and Lewis Aves in Sound Ideas production of Sweeney Todd - Credit: Dan Smith



