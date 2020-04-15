NHS worker’s surprise Easter gift for family after spotting ‘thank you’ message

Lucy and Jack Baker were taken aback when a grateful NHS worker left chocolates. Picture: Lucy Baker Archant

A grateful NHS worker left a Norwich family an Easter gift after spotting their front garden artwork thanking medical staff for their fight against coronavirus.

The NHS worker left some chocolates and a note, to say thank you for the appreciation. Picture: Lucy Baker The NHS worker left some chocolates and a note, to say thank you for the appreciation. Picture: Lucy Baker

Lucy Baker and her son, Jack, from Mousehold Heath, were out on their daily walk last week when they noticed decorations in several homes, such as rainbows in windows, to cheer people up during the pandemic.

It inspired them to illustrate their front wall with pastel-coloured chalk drawings, which Mrs Baker, a teacher at Hillside Avenue Primary and Nursery School, in Thorpe St Andrew, said was a bit of fun.

Lucy and Jack Baker decorated the outside of their house, including a thank you message for NHS workers. Picture: Lucy Baker Lucy and Jack Baker decorated the outside of their house, including a thank you message for NHS workers. Picture: Lucy Baker

Jack, 10, then decided to write ‘Thank you NHS’ in big letters on the pavement outside, alongside a Pac-Man sketch and a love heart.

An hour later, the family heard a knock on the door and an NHS worker, who they did not know, stood outside from a safe distance and thanked them for the gesture.

She said the acknowledgment was appreciated and left Easter Malteser chocolates with a note as a thank you gift outside the front garden wall.

The note said: “Happy Easter from a grateful NHS worker. Stay safe.”

The response left Mrs Baker taken aback. She said: “NHS workers are the people who need the thank you. They are going on the front line fighting the virus and all we’re doing is staying at home, which is not much to ask.”

The 49-year-old added: “As a teacher I feel bad as I can’t go into school at the moment and look after the children, so I’m teaching from home and trying to find other things to do. Jack has been missing his friends so this was just a way of having a bit of fun in the sunshine.

“What we did wasn’t amazing and we did not do it to get something in return so we were not expecting anything from it. The gift was incredibly sweet and a surprise.

“I do think generosity is coming through at the moment. Everyone is being nice and kind to each other and there is a real sense of community spirit.”

Mrs Baker said she has not yet discovered the identity of the NHS worker, but would like to find out in order to repay her thank you.

She joked: “Jack very much enjoyed the chocolate and I believe it has all gone now!”

