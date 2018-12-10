Search

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

10 December, 2018 - 08:00
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Rudimental at Latitude 2014. Picture: Paul BayfieldRudimental at Latitude 2014. Picture: Paul Bayfield

Rudimental, a drum and bass band from Hackney in London, are set to perform on Friday, July 29 at the racecourse as part of its summer concert series.

The four-piece, consisting on Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith, will follow in the footsteps of Mark Ronson and Chase & Status in hosting the DJ night of the season.

Rudimental said: “We’re hyped to headline Newmarket Racecourses on July 26, it’s gonna be a party!”

The band, who have sold over 4.3 million singles in the UK, won a Brit Award for Best British Single for Waiting All Night, featuring Ella Eyre, in 2014 and their two other number one records were Feel the Love, with vocals from John Newman, and 2018 hit These Days with Jess Glynne and Macklemore.

Latitude Festival 2013 - Henham Estate near Southwold, Suffolk Rudimental play the BBC Radio 6 music stage. Picture: Ashley PickeringLatitude Festival 2013 - Henham Estate near Southwold, Suffolk Rudimental play the BBC Radio 6 music stage. Picture: Ashley Pickering

Amy Starkey, Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rudimental to the Newmarket Nights stage for the first time.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran reveals he’d like to do Norwich concert at secret city appearance

“Our DJ nights have been a big hit, so Rudimental will be a great addition to this year’s line-up.

“Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks!”

The band are the second act to be announced for the racecourse, with Thriller bringing the glitz and glamour of the West End on Friday, July 19.

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg BrownCrowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown

The spectacular West-End concert was created to celebrate the career of Michael Jackson and features some of his best-known classics including Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller plus many more.

The Jockey Club bring household names to the racecourse and Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights welcome thousands of fans every year.

The events combine a day at the races with an evening concert and tickets to Rudimental cost £25 and go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 12 on The Jockey Club website with a pre-sale for customers at 8am on Wednesday, December 12.

