New year’s resolutions make a difference to shopper’s decisions study finds

09 January, 2019 - 19:00
New year's resolutions have an affect on the way people shop. Picture butterflyeffect / realitypaused.com

New year's resolutions have an affect on the way people shop. Picture butterflyeffect / realitypaused.com

butterflyeffect / realitypaused.com

Although many may not be able to keep them new year’s resolutions make a large difference to how people shop.

A report by Co-op in more than 200 food stores spread across 16 counties has found increased sales of certain products which are sought out by shoppers seeking healthier options.

In January of 2018, items such as cucumbers and peppers saw a rise in sales by 59pc and 41pc respectively.

Dry January is a challenge taken up by many and the report reflects this with non-alcholic drink sales increasing by 23pc.

Drinking more water is a simple change that many people commit to after the festivities are over and sales of water increased by 20pc compared to the previous year.

Head of product and category, Martin Hill, said: “Shoppers choice’s are clearly influenced by the desire to be healthier as the new year begins.”

