New work to see at the Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park

Published: 1:56 PM November 12, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

New additions to the Sainsbury Centre's Sculpture Park by Cristina Iglesias. Picture: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery/Archant - Credit: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery/Archant

The eclectic selection of sculptures on display at the Sainsbury Centre is about to be accompanied by others by internationally acclaimed artist Cristina Iglesias.

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The exhibition, which is on display free at the Sculpture Park, will work in harmony with Norman Foster’s iconic structure of the exhibition centre.

From a revised date of November 21, Ms Iglesias’ work will sit alongside the work of Henry Moore, Antony Gormley and many more pre-existing sculptures.

The Sainsbury Centre’s aim for its park is to bring together art, architecture and nature. It sits amongst world-class architecture and the natural environment of the UEA Broad and the river Yare.

This combination of nature and man-made is reflected in Cristina Iglesias’ immersive installation Vegetation Room III (2005), which is partly constructed from organic vegetation.

New additions to the Sainsbury Centre's Sculpture Park by Cristina Iglesias include 'Celosa XI'. Picture: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery - Credit: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery

The second installation, Celosía XI (Hafsa Bint Al-Hayy) (2006), is inspired by Arab architecture and consists of seven terracotta screens. As you pass through the structure, words can be seen in the patterns.

The Sainsbury Centre has worked with the Marian Goodman Gallery and the Cristina Iglesias Studio to bring it to Norwich. Both pieces are on the West Lawn.

New additions to the Sainsbury Centre's Sculpture Park by Cristina Iglesias include 'Vegetation Room III'. Picture: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery - Credit: Cristina Iglesias/Cristina Iglesias Studio/Marian Goodman Gallery

