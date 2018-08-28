Search

New war memorial unveiled in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 18:47 10 November 2018

New war memorial unveiled in Brundall. Picture: IAN ATKINS

New war memorial unveiled in Brundall. Picture: IAN ATKINS

Archant

A new war memorial was unveiled at a dedication ceremony in Brundall on Saturday morning.

New war memorial unveiled in Brundall. Picture: IAN ATKINSNew war memorial unveiled in Brundall. Picture: IAN ATKINS

The shard, which carries the words of the poem “Lest we Forget”, was unveiled by the former head of the Army, General the Lord Dannatt, who was one of those to lay a wreath.

A commemorative bench, donated by The Royal British Legion (Brundall & District branch), was placed alongside the shard, which stands at the entrance to the village cemetery on Cucumber Lane.

Chairman of Brundall Parish Council Kevin Wilkins said: “The shard will be a poignant reminder of the sacrifices in the First World War and other conflicts.”

Villagers gathered for the ceremony, which included a parade of standards. The names of all those commemorated were read out by the Rector, the Rev Peter Leech, who led the service.

The event was grant-aided by Brundall Parish Council and co-ordinated by Brundall Local History Group.

