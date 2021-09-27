Village FINALLY gets a sign after 1,000-year wait

Published: 12:45 PM September 27, 2021

It's been on the map for the best part of a millennium - but one Norfolk village has never even had its own sign.

Until now.

Despite being referenced in the Domesday Book, the village of Hemblington has not been able to signal its name to passers-by.

So Hemblington's parish council held a competition for villagers to design a piece which would finally tick the box.

After a final delay caused by Covid, the ribbon was finally cut on Saturday.

Parish councillor Caroline Ramsay was there for the historic unveiling and said the size of the village had held back its plight for an identifier.

Ms Ramsay, who herself manufactured the sign with help from Mitchell House, based at Alby Crafts, said: "Because we are such a small parish council we literally had no budget and it was one of those things that never came up on the agenda.

"People around the village have all been very supportive. It is lovely to have a bit of identity for the core of the village.

"The sign was originally modelled from clay, from which a mould was created to allow the final sign to be cast from then painted."

Sue Smith, who lives in Cutton's Corner, won the competition to create the design.

The new sign depicts the Anglo-Saxon All Saints Church and a boot, representing shoemaker Jeremiah Cutton.

Mr Cutton was born in October 1850 and lived in Cutton's Corner, adjacent to the sign's location.

Alongside the church, the sign illustrates the predominant farming influence of the village through a tractor and geese. Trees can also be seen to reflect the various woodlands.

Jean Wace, widow of Christopher Wace who formed the first Hemblington Parish Council, was also among those in attendance for the ceremony.

A spokeswoman for the parish council said: "Hemblington is a very small village with few amenities and had never had its own village sign, so it is a historical day in the village calendar."

Mike Harvey from Woodbastwick Forge created a steel support for the sign, while Roger Pointer and his team at A11 Maintenance Services made the brick and flint base.

What is the Domesday Book?

The Domesday Book is Britain's earliest public record.

It was commissioned by William I in 1085.

It contains the results of a huge survey of land and landowners at the time.

It gives an insight into the medieval world and is by far the most complete record of pre-industrial society.

According to the Domesday entry for Hemblington the village contained 15 freemen - those who owned their land but owed services to its lord - and one smallholder.

Hemblington also had three men's plough teams and nine acres of meadow.

Previously to 1086 it is recorded as having a freeman as the lord in 1066, and Earl Gyrth as its overlord.

Hemblington is now home to a few hundred households and around 330 people.