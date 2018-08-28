Video

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc © 2015 WWE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new trailer for a film based on Norwich WWE star Paige pokes fun at the city by suggesting it does not have running water or electricity.

Fighting With My Family, due for release in February, focuses on Paige - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - and her success as a wrestler.

Key scenes were filmed in Norwich, including at the market and Mousehold Heath.

And now a new trailer has been tweeted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who produced the film.

He said: “One night in 2012 while filming Fast and Furious in London, I watched a local documentary about [Paige] and her real life crazy, hilarious, and inspiring wrestling family from Norwich, England. I knew I had to tell their story. Enjoy our new UK trailer.”

Nick Frost, who plays Paige’s father Patrick ‘Rowdy Ricky Knigh’ Bevis, is seen wearing a Norwich City shirt in the trailer.

And in another scene, when Paige is criticised by WWE trainer Hutch Morgan - played by Vince Vaughn - she said: “People liked it in Norwich.”

Only to be told: “But here they have running water and electricity.”

Retweeting the trailer Paige added: “Omg I’m definitely crying my eyes out through LAX right now. YOU GUYS LOOK AT THIS TRAILER!! My heart! Thank you for believing in mine and my family’s story @TheRock.”