City ghost hunters launch paranormal investigations unit

A new group dedicated to ghostly sightings and things that go bump in the night has been set up in the city.

Only launched this week, the Thorpe St Andrew Paranormal Investigators Group has already seen more than 20 ghost hunters sign up in less than 24 hours.

Some members have several years experience of travelling across the country for investigations, while others are keen to get started with like-minded folk.

Lisa Wood, 54, of Thorpe St Andrew, is a joint admin for the group and has been interested in spiritual activity since her childhood.

She said: "I have never physically seen a ghost but I believe in spirits and there have been lots of signs in my own life.

"I believe there are spirits in birds and on the recent anniversary of my mum's passing a robin landed right near my foot and was hopping around.

"I also believe in angels which makes me sounds like a mad person.

"I recently thought there was a bad spirit in my home so I burnt some sage and the atmosphere feels much better.

"As a teenager I started reading really quite dark stuff and it became a lifelong interest from then."

Another early member of the group is Toby Bunton, 27, who has visited several locations across Norwich in the search for paranormal activity with his partner and friend.

Mr Bunton said: "I’ve only ever done my own paranormal investigations and wanted to see how it works with others and to find new and interesting places to visit.

"Being in Thorpe St Andrew myself it’s local and easy to meet up."

Emma Porter, 40, of Great Plumstead, first became interested in spirits and ghosts in 2016 after looking for something to do one weekend.

After initially signing up "for a laugh", she became hooked by her newfound hobby and has since travelled to places as far as Liverpool for ghost hunts.

She said: "I've experienced so much from being touched on the face at Anzio Army Camp barracks to communicating with spirits on Ouija boards and K2 Meters."

The group's first meeting will be taking place at The Cottage pub in Thunder Lane on Monday, February 28 at 6.30pm.