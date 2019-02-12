Bid for new tattoo studio in Norwich clubland
PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 February 2019
Archant
A bid has been lodged to convert unused office space in Norwich’s clubland into a tattoo studio.
A change of use application has been submitted to Norwich City Council to turn office space on the first and second storeys of 85 Prince of Wales Road into a ‘sui generis’ use, a category for businesses which do not fall into existing labels.
According to the bid, the units were most recently used by a property maintenance company.
The new studio would sit above GT’s Male Hair Design, which is on the ground floor.