Bid for new tattoo studio in Norwich clubland

PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 February 2019

The offices, above GT's male hair design, where a tattoo studio could be based. Photo: Google

Archant

A bid has been lodged to convert unused office space in Norwich’s clubland into a tattoo studio.

A change of use application has been submitted to Norwich City Council to turn office space on the first and second storeys of 85 Prince of Wales Road into a ‘sui generis’ use, a category for businesses which do not fall into existing labels.

According to the bid, the units were most recently used by a property maintenance company.

The new studio would sit above GT’s Male Hair Design, which is on the ground floor.

