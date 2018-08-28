Search

Bid lodged for new tattoo studio in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:50 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 22 October 2018

Bank Plain in Norwich. Photo: Google

Bank Plain in Norwich. Photo: Google

Archant

A bid has been lodged to turn an empty unit in Norwich city centre into a tattoo studio.

Hannah Weston, from Cavalry Tattoo Studio, which is based in mid-Norfolk, has submitted an application to Norwich City Council for a change of use of the building to ‘sui generis’ - a category used for those which do not fall into existing labels such as shops or business.

The application says the unit, on 13 Bank Plain in the city centre, would be used as a tattoo studio.

It is understood the building was last in use in May this year, as an estate agent.

The application says the new shop would provide jobs for two part-time employees.

In December 2016, Norwich was named among the top 10 places in the world to get a tattoo, alongside Cape Town, Miami Beach and Panaji in India.

