New Sri Lankan restaurant opening in city next week

A new restaurant serving Sri Lankan street food is opening next week in Norwich.

Cheese Kottu, in Catton Grove Road, will be opening on Tuesday November 2 in the late morning.

Owner Isuru Wickrama, 28, said: "There currently isn't a Sri Lankan restaurant in Norwich so I thought it was a great opportunity to start this business.

"Sri Lankan food is very different to Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine so it will be nice to offer something different.

"One of our signature dishes is the cheese kottu, which was the inspiration for our name."

Cheese kottu is a dish of fried roti with shredded cabbage, carrot alongside cheese, egg and often chicken. This is then topped with a curry sauce.

The new restaurant will be offering takeaways as well as dining-in.

"We have already got lots of people waiting to come and try our food. The site is good for us now but hopefully next year will be able to open another restaurant as well."

