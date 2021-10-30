News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Sri Lankan restaurant opening in city next week

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:00 AM October 30, 2021
Sri Lankan restaurant opening in Norwich

A new restaurant serving Sri Lankan street food is opening in Catton Grove Road, Norwich - Credit: Isuru Wickrama

A new restaurant serving Sri Lankan street food is opening next week in Norwich.

Cheese Kottu, in Catton Grove Road, will be opening on Tuesday November 2 in the late morning.

Owner Isuru Wickrama, 28, said: "There currently isn't a Sri Lankan restaurant in Norwich so I thought it was a great opportunity to start this business. 

Sri Lankan Restaurant opening in Norwich

The restaurant will be opening Tuesday November 2 - Credit: Isuru Wickrama

"Sri Lankan food is very different to Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine so it will be nice to offer something different.

"One of our signature dishes is the cheese kottu, which was the inspiration for our name."

You may also want to watch:

Cheese kottu is a dish of fried roti with shredded cabbage, carrot alongside cheese, egg and often chicken. This is then topped with a curry sauce.

The new restaurant will be offering takeaways as well as dining-in. 

"We have already got lots of people waiting to come and try our food. The site is good for us now but hopefully next year will be able to open another restaurant as well."

Sri Lankan restaurant opening in Norwich

Cheese Kottu will offer takeaways as well as dining-in - Credit: Isuru Wickrama



