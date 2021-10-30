New Sri Lankan restaurant opening in city next week
- Credit: Isuru Wickrama
A new restaurant serving Sri Lankan street food is opening next week in Norwich.
Cheese Kottu, in Catton Grove Road, will be opening on Tuesday November 2 in the late morning.
Owner Isuru Wickrama, 28, said: "There currently isn't a Sri Lankan restaurant in Norwich so I thought it was a great opportunity to start this business.
"Sri Lankan food is very different to Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine so it will be nice to offer something different.
"One of our signature dishes is the cheese kottu, which was the inspiration for our name."
You may also want to watch:
Cheese kottu is a dish of fried roti with shredded cabbage, carrot alongside cheese, egg and often chicken. This is then topped with a curry sauce.
The new restaurant will be offering takeaways as well as dining-in.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
- 2 Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes
- 3 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
- 4 Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?
- 5 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- 6 NR2 pub gets major revamp under new management
- 7 So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich
- 8 Is this Norwich's spookiest house?
- 9 Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26
- 10 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
"We have already got lots of people waiting to come and try our food. The site is good for us now but hopefully next year will be able to open another restaurant as well."