New restaurant looks set take over former Prezzo site in Norwich

The old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Google Archant

A new restaurant hopes to take over the former site of a two-storey Prezzo in Norwich.

A premises licence application was submitted to Norwich City Council on October 25 regarding 2 to 6 Thorpe Road, which, until earlier this year, housed a Prezzo.

It was announced in March it would close as part of a wider restructuring.

While the application reveals little information, it has been submitted by Emre Akis and is for a ground and first floor restaurant, with a flat above.

It says alcohol would only be sold with meals, with members of staff ensuring diners leaving are respectful to people living nearby.

The owners hope to open later on New Year’s Eve, with a special request to provide late night music on the night from 11pm to 5am.

Those hoping to comment on the application have until November 22 to do so.