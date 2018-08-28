Above - the first Proudly Norfolk certified restaurant- opens in Norwich

Norfolk food and drink are at the heart of The Last Pub Standing’s new dining space.

A pub in Norwich, renovated and reopened last year, has just opened its upstairs eatery – the first and only certified Proudly Norfolk pub and restaurant in the county.

Above, at The Last Pub Standing, launched almost 12 months after the pub welcomed drinkers through its doors, and already diners are clamouring to book tables in the stylish space, where local food and drink are king.

Featuring a main dining area, a smaller dining spot and a private dining room, Above has been finished in much the same manner as the pub itself, and can be found in what were the old landlord’s quarters.

“The restaurant really reflects the area,” says owner Darren Fennah. “It fits in very nicely with the pub too, where people can come in for a drink at the bar before heading upstairs to eat.”

Darren is proud of what the team have managed to achieve in the dining space. “We’ve stripped it right back for a real rustic feel – you can see the old original floorboards, lots of exposed wood, fireplaces, and we’ve added little touches like bringing in foliage and plants. Also we are working with a local photographer Gill Dalmain at the moment. All of her artwork hanging up around the pub and restaurant is for sale – we want to showcase and support local artists, designers and photographers as much as possible.”

While downstairs the focus is very much on proper bar food (think sausage rolls, a few burgers and loaded fries) up in the restaurant is where the chefs have been flexing their culinary muscle.

“We’ve gone quite broad on the menu,” adds Darren. “A lot of it has been inspired by the travels of the general manager and head chef so it’s very mixed. We’ve had spicy chicken jambalaya, satay chicken, Lebanese mezze. A very mixed bag. We have great vegan and vegetarian offerings as well, and everything’s made in-house on the day by our chefs.”

Currently the main menu is taking a break, as the festivities of the Christmas period come into full force. If you’re able to get a table before December 29 you can sample the set seasonal menu which has been crafted using the best local produce the kitchen can get its hands on.

Starters include smoked mackerel and horseradish pate with toasted sourdough. In the middle, organic Norfolk turkey is served with a cranberry glaze, there’s an organic Norfolk sirloin steak with truffle gravy, creamed leeks and kale, and vegans can sample za’tar cauliflower steak with tabbouleh, tomato and harissa sauce.

Puds range from a selection of local cheeses to Christmas Bakewell tart.

Although the restaurant is quite full in the countdown to Christmas, there are live music and ‘bring your own vinyl’ events to look forward to – pop along and take a sneak peak at Above while you’re there.