Repair hub will fix everything from phones to bikes in NR3

People will be able to get clothes repaired at the Repair Cafe in Norwich on October 1 - Credit: Archant

A new repair cafe mending items from smartphones to clothes will be opening in a city suburb in a bid to save families some cash.

The Repair Cafe will be hosted at the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road, Norwich, for one day as a trial on Saturday, October 1, and is open to anyone.

The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road - Credit: Google Maps

It will be run by five independent experts who will be able to fix small electricals, toys, clothes, bikes, smartphones, laptops and tablets.

It is believed to be the city's first repair cafe, according to Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross.

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

Ms Rumsby, who is also chairwoman of the Phoenix Centre, said: "It is good to choose if you want to use this kind of service rather than be forced into it.

"We are having to bring back these skills like cookery and mending which I remember my grandmother doing.

"It is something we have been talking about because of the cost of living crisis. We are going back to the 1950s.

"The area around the Phoenix Centre has been hit hard by cost of living pressures. I don't think there is any community that has not been hit hard.

"It is a disgrace we have foodbanks and warm banks. I welcome the day when we don't need it. It is reflecting on the years of austerity."

She believed bike repairs would be popular because she said some people could not afford to travel by bus to work at the moment.

But the hub boss hoped the repair cafe could become a permanent fixture at the Phoenix Centre and attract funding, adding: "This is like our own repair shop and I think more people will join.

"There is a silver lining because it will be good for the environment. We have got to be thinking of climate change rather than chucking things away and replacing them.

"People will be able to realise they can do things and it will be a good place to pick up new skills."

The cafe is running from 10.30am to 4pm and for more information email info@repaircafenorwich.com or search RepairCafeNor on Facebook