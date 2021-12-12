'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square car park - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Parking signs slapped up in a previously free city car park have been met with outrage by local people and businesses.

Norwich Traffic Control installed the signs in The Square in Thorpe Marriott, between Drayton and Taverham, this week.

Previously a free car park, now those leaving their car for any longer than an hour will have to fork out for parking.

And if they don't pay, they'll face being smacked with an £100 fine.

The news has caused concern for local businesses, which fear that a shorter window on parking will damage footfall.

Currently both staff and customers of nearby businesses use the car park which is located on private land next to The Otter pub in Pendlesham Road.

The new parking signs which have been put up in The Square car park - Credit: Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

Gianna Zagni, beautician and manager of the Gianna Zagni salon in The Square, said many customers had telephoned the business on Friday after the signs were erected the previous day.

She said: "We use the car park a fair bit so it is hard at the moment. We have not spoken to the guy who owns the land yet but we did not know until the signs went up this week.

"The general feeling in the area is one of anger. It probably will cause parking chaos everywhere else."

It is understood Norwich Traffic Control is holding talks with the landowner at the moment.

The parking machines will have to be used online as there will be no pay and display machines.

Taverham North district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said she was "inundated with complaints about the introduction of parking charges" which serves the village hall and church, as well as businesses.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, Liberal Democrat councillor for Taverham North on Broadland District Council. Picture: Bethany Whymark - Credit: Archant

She said: "The signs were a complete surprise for the shops when they went up on Thursday.

"The Otter pub is concerned about a lack of trade because a lot of families go there for a meal and it takes them more than an hour.

"It seems there is no leeway at all. I am concerned it will cause congestion and accidents around the main road in Taverham.

"There is a lot of anxiety and anger among locals."

Details of how much the parking will cost have not been revealed at this stage.

The landowner is allowed to install the signs without planning permission as it is private land.