Norwich New Order live gig recording could be released 40 years on

A cassette recording of New Order performing in Norwich in 1982 was pulled from an auction of band memorabilia '"for possible future release" - Credit: Paul Bayfield

An Anglia Square gig from seminal 80s indie band New Order could be immortalised almost 40 years after it took place.

On May 24, 1982, the indie dance pioneers performed a concert at the now-defunct Pennies venue in Norwich's Anglia Square.

The concert saw the band perform tracks from the albums Movement and Power, Corruption and Lies, as part of one of the first tours as New Order - with the band having risen from the ashes of Joy Division.

Cassette tapes of New Order's Norwich gig - Credit: Omega Auctions

And cassette recordings from the concert had been due to go under the hammer earlier this month, as part of a collection belonging to bassist Peter Hook.

The auction, which was held by Warrington-based auctioneers Omega, included a wide range of collectables from the bass player's personal collection, including bass guitars, awards statues and items of clothing.

However, just before the auction was due to begin on Friday, October 8, the cassette collections - including the Norwich gig recordings - were withdrawn from the sale.

A collection of New Order tapes, including recordings of their gig in Norwich - Credit: Omega Auctions

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said the decision had been made so the recordings could be considered for future release.

The cassettes were part of a wide collection of recordings from mixing desks of New Order concerts and include some rehearsal footage.

But Mr Fairweather said: "I have been told that they were actually withdrawn at the request of the label so that they can perhaps use them in potential future releases."

Should this happen, it would allow fans to relive the concert almost 40 years after it was held - while also hearing how the band sounded in its early years.

Peter Hook in action. Photo by Al de Perez - Credit: not Archant

The concert saw New Order perform a nine-song set, which included two of the band's earliest singles - Procession and Everything's Gone Green.

The band closed its set with 5 8 6, which would later appear alongside one of its most well-known tracks, Blue Monday, on the album Power, Corruption and Lies.

Blue Monday, however, was not played.

Meanwhile, Hook, one of the band's founding members, is due to perform at the University of East Anglia in April next year with his current act, Peter Hook and The Light.