That's shallot of onions! New show debuting at Norwich Theatre
- Credit: Rachel Elizabeth Coleman
A city-based theatre company is having their big comeback show which looks to be the most outlandish yet - where onions take centre stage.
Usually associated with making people cry - the aim of the play is to bring tears of laughter to the audience's eyes.
The company, called Orange Skies, which was set up back in 2016 is stepping back on to the theatre scene once again after a brief hiatus with their show Wild Onion.
Rachel Elizabeth Coleman, who is one of the Artistic Directors, along with Daisy Minto have partnered with Adam Fullick to put on the show.
Rachel said: "We've been doing some smaller shows but this is our big comeback performance.
"We're really excited - it's an incredibly joyful experience which mixes dance, theatre and circus art.
"I think after recent events people want to escape to something that has some really funny and rich moments.
"It explores the joy and excitement of friendship and being together after being apart for so long."
What makes Wild Onion different though are the vegetable the show's name bears.
Rachel added: "We've got more than 100 onions at each show, from spring onions, leaks, shallots, white and red onions - we use them in fun and unique ways.
"We'll be smashing them, throwing them at each other, into the crowd and they also make a pretty good moustache.
"It's used as a fun manifestation of what people and friendships are like.
"We've never made a show with real food before and it can be quite smelly - but in a good way."
The show sees three friends, played by Rachel, Daisy and Adam, and how each of them tackle adversities in their life with the help of one another.
Rachel added: "It has some challenging themes like violence towards women and grief but it focuses on how we move forward and grow through such things.
"It's why the show is uplifting - because we look less at the dark moments and more about how integral our friendships are."
The family-friendly show is debuting between 6-7 May at Norwich Theatre Stage Two.